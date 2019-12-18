We are finally back at soybeans. Seemed like we took a month off since the last soybeans came off but it was really closer to two weeks. The ground finally hardened and snow melted to let us take off a good chunk of them. We ran three days straight, harvesting half our soybeans. Yields are pretty decent considering many of the beans were planted 30-plus days behind. Most soybeans are running in that 40- to 55-bushel range but there are some that are touching that 60- to 70-bushel range. I have even heard of some guys claiming they have had their best yields on their farms ever.
Currently we are back at corn. We had a little bit of snow-freezing-rain; the moisture has increased to more than 20 percent. We had about four good days of corn to do and about four more days of soybeans. There is light at the end of the tunnel but the tunnel is fairly long yet.
I appreciate being able to write once again for Agri-View to share our experience in the fields this year. The year 2019 will probably go in the books as one of the most difficult years for cropping. We can only hope that 2020 will bring a lot fewer troubles for us from Mother Nature.