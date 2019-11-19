The large amount of snow on the ground would normally lead many to transition into a holiday mindset. Farmers are telling a different story this year as harvest continues to weigh heavily on their minds.
It’s been difficult drying crops down. Truth is it’s no surprise harvest is later than normal; there was a late plant, a lot of rain and now early snowfalls. Early snow is what farmers didn’t want but that’s exactly what happened; weather hasn’t offered any breaks. If the snow hadn’t happened there would be more fields off; harvest would be complete. Some farmers had their combines harvesting in a light snowfall, which isn’t something typically seen.
It looks like soybeans and corn are standing well in the snow. No pods have swelled too much and there has not been any stems noticeably broken with the weight of the snow. Hopefully the snow holds off and the sun stops hiding behind clouds. That would help moisture decrease and allow combining to commence.
Those that are doing tillage have said the ground is frozen. The colder weather has reduced mud making manure applications much easier. Other farmers might have been able to harvest a third crop of baleage right after the first light snowfall. Now there’s too much snow. Corn silage is complete. Overall we can wish for snow to wait so grain crops can finish their first part of the drying phase.