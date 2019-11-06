Excitingly we have received two more snowfalls that have left the ground looking white. Fall leaves that remain intact on tree branches now have a snow cover, which offers the eye breathtaking beauty.
Mud and tractor ruts are still everywhere; the ground is not completely frozen yet. Corn-silage harvest was very muddy, but is complete despite being stuck often. The rest of the corn still standing will be harvested for grain. Currently corn moisture is too much for grain harvest though some farmers might have harvested some as a test run. Moisture is between 20 percent and 25 percent. With the snow storm, corn moisture might be even more. Let’s hope for more sunny days.
Soybeans also still have too much moisture for harvest in some fields, though I’ve seen other farmers harvesting soybeans. It’s difficult to tell where everyone is at with the later planting dates. There are plenty of soybeans that have been taken off and others still untouched. Grain bins are being emptied of the past year’s crop and are being prepped for this year’s grain harvest.
A few days ago there were drills planting winter rye for a cover crop and for a spring crop. It would also be ideal to no-till-plant winter rye in grazing paddocks, with a manure application. That would help fix the random bare spots.
Lately a lot of manure is being applied to crop fields. The higher-elevation spots in the fields received applications first. Now that it’s becoming colder, manure could be spread in more spots without becoming stuck. But it’s still risky because soils have remained saturated.