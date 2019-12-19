Holiday spirit and the constant humming sound of grain dryers fill the air. Temperatures are in the single digits. The cold temperatures have offered an opportunity to combine for those who still have corn in the field. The snow fell off the corn leaves, and the ground is finally stiff enough to drive on without becoming stuck. Now the only goal is not plugging the sieves in the combine.
Crop harvest halted as another snowstorm appeared but gravity boxes and semis-tractor trailers are full. Augers will be turning. Machinery doesn’t like to start in cold temperatures; batteries tend to fail. Skid loaders are being used to push snow off driveways for easier access.
Prior to single-digit temperatures farmers were working on fall tillage. There’s a lot of ground turned. Also some soybean stubble was baled for bedding. But with the current snow cover no baling is happening. With the added snow a small amount of wetter grain was cycled through the roller mill and fed to cattle, which saved some drying energy. There are still some soybean fields that have not been harvested.
I want to give thanks to all our readers for following our journey through the 2019 crop season. It has been an honor and a wonderful privilege to write for all of you. I appreciate all our hardworking resilient farmers. Please take time to count blessings and enjoy family during the holidays. Stay safe and warm. Cheers to the new year!