We had a lot of crops come off this past week with a dry stretch of weather. It’s crazy to look at the weather data and see that we just had six days of dry weather. And that was the longest stretch since Aug. 20-25 in Watertown. There were two periods in there of five days of dry weather; but one was in early September so really we only had one dry stretch in three months.
That being said we had plenty of beans still in the field that came off this past week. Many started out in the 20-percent range and ended this weekend at 17 percent to 18 percent, but at this point they need to be out of the field before winter. It’s difficult to put a figure on what is left to harvest. But driving around there is less and less out there so there are a few that are going to be done soon. Others are maybe a week or so away if the ground can stay frozen.
Looking back at 2018, we finished harvest Nov. 28; it felt like that was late so 2019 is one for the record books around here. Digging up plants at this stage of the year, we are finding many corn plants with decent ears on them – but they have severely compacted root zones. So the yields we were had this year given the planting conditions has been well more than what we should have had if we had a normal year. I know corn moistures have been more than anyone would like to see. But we could have had those moistures with yields that were way less than what we have. I know it doesn’t feel like we were lucky with the way everything went this year, but it could have been much worse. I hope everyone has a great holiday season, and a good start to 2020.