We just experienced a winter storm on, check calendar, Halloween?! While we had about 5 inches at the farm I was in a few areas that had about 8 inches on Halloween. I went out to take a few pictures in fields and it was like walking on a water bed out there.
With more than 2 inches of rain in most areas in the past two weeks along with the current cold and snowy forecast, harvest is on hold around here for the foreseeable future. This past week I traveled from Janesville to Burlington, and north to Dodge County, seeing maybe 50 percent of soybeans off and about 20 percent of corn off. Some areas were at 0 percent of both crops off, depending on planting timing and weather. I’ve heard a few say this is the slowest fall they can remember. But I remember not doing any corn or soybeans until November in 2009; we had an amazing November that year for combining so maybe we will see that this year.
Corn yields have been better than expected so far – about average to better than average in most fields that have come off. I haven’t seen anyone venture into fields planted in June yet so those will be the wild cards.
We took off our Pioneer plot this past Monday that was planted in April. Moistures averaged from 21 percent to 24 percent in 99-day to 109-day corn so moisture is decreasing somewhat in the past couple of weeks.
Soybean yields have varied from average to better than expected, with June-planted soybeans coming in at about 50 bushels – about 10 more than we had expected when we planted them.
I heard this past week that many local grain locations will begin testing for vomitoxin in corn again this year, so we will be dealing with that mess again this year.
Today’s snow-day project is finding some winter hats for my Pioneer-seed customers who will be combining in the cold weather.