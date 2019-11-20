Harvest rolls on here as snow and cold continue to impede progress. I drove today to a meeting in Janesville and then back toward the farm while looking at all the soybean fields that have yet to be harvested.
Many are hoping to be back into soybeans when the snow comes off. A few had gone out this past week to combine beans on frozen ground, with moisture at about 15 percent. There’s plenty of hope we will have another chance to take them off.
Corn moisture continues to be all over the board. One field had more moisture than the same hybrid planted a week earlier next to it. We continue to find a few fields that pollinated during our one dry and hot streak in late July that had some pollination issues. A common theme in those fields is longer maturities planted in mid-May.
Outside of corn and soybeans, wheat planting has come to an end for the year. Manure hauling continues to be a long-drawn-out process again this year. I’ve seen some tillage being done in fields during freezing mornings and nights, but most tillage has been delayed.
There are a few drying corn that have been cut off from liquid-propane supplies. But most have found someone to supply it at an increased price. We’re continuing to take plots off when we can using all the cold-weather gear I can find. If I needed to create a theme for 2019 that was politically correct I would go with “a year of firsts.”