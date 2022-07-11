From the Fields: LeeAnne and Wade Bulman

It’s that time of year when the corn isn’t quite high enough to hide planting mistakes.
“Oops, he ran out of corn over there and didn’t notice.”
“Wow, I wonder what happened to that field.”
“Got a little off with the marker in that one.”
Here in western Wisconsin the crops are looking good. We’ve had frequent rains, which the corn loves, along with hot and humid weather the past week and a half or so. It’s the kind of growing conditions that cause farmers to say they can hear the corn grow. The humans and animals aren’t as content because those same conditions are uncomfortable – and the gnats have been very annoying.
There weren’t many corn fields in our area that were knee-high or shorter on the 4th of July. Most of the corn was waist- to shoulder-high or higher. We took a trip during the weekend of the 4th to Clark County where overall the corn was quite a bit smaller. In most years it seems they are two weeks behind us, while southern Wisconsin is two weeks ahead of us.
We had a report from northern Illinois that tassels were appearing on some fields. Overall crops appear to be in good to excellent condition there.
Small grains are for the most part all headed out; they’re starting to turn and looking nice. The storms haven’t knocked them down … yet.
We had some very nice haymaking weather toward the end of June, which allowed a lot of dry hay to be put up. Most first-crop and some second-crop was chopped between showers by the dairy farmers.
Soybeans look good. Most of the corn and soybeans have been sprayed. Weed control looks good so far this year as well. My neighbor who is a grazier and beekeeper reports the basswood trees are blooming and the bees are happy. He’s pasturing some of my woods that are infected with buckthorn and said the cattle are eating the small tender leaves. He keeps experimenting on pasturing woods to control undesirable undergrowth.
We weaned our calves this past week and are looking forward to a new crop in September. This has been working well for us as we avoid summer screwworms and spring’s unpredictable weather. An added bonus is the use of a bull after the spring herds are finished breeding.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Wade Bulman owns and operates a small farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area of western Wisconsin. He primarily grows cash-grain crops, but has a small cow-calf herd and finishes his steers.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.