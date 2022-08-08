From the Fields: LeeAnne and Wade Bulman

It’s green all around the place, with beautiful fields of corn, beans and hay – and a background of trees on our hills. The pastures are past their prime but still yielding good feed for the animals.
Average rainfall in July for Buffalo County, Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Weather Service, is about 4.5 inches. We had a total of 2 inches of rain thru July 15. For the second half of the month the most we had at one time was .3 of an inch and a couple of little showers of .1 inch each. That gave us less than half the average rainfall.
The corn and beans in this area still look good except where there are sandy spots that aren’t irrigated and are showing some stress from lack of moisture. Hopefully the small showers we did have were enough for good corn pollination.
It has been nice weather to put up hay, with a lot of sunshine and enough time between the small showers. A lot of nice dry second crop was harvested and most big dairy farmers chopped off their third crop.
We took a day trip through Minnesota from Wabasha to Sauk Centre this past week and saw a lot of corn that was definitely looking for some water on non-irrigated fields. It was especially true northwest of St. Cloud, Minnesota. The beans weren’t showing much distress yet.
Around here small grains are either still standing, lying in a swath or have been thrashed. I was able to swath and combine my earlier-planted oats. I don’t know my yields yet as I haven’t a monitor on my combine and haven’t run it over a scale. Test weight was not good enough for food grade so I will sell it for calf feed to a local dairy or feed mill. But with the dry weather, I can report a pleasing moisture of less than 10 percent.
I’m looking forward to having a small break from fieldwork to catch up on some wrench work and start thinking about the corn harvest. It’s not that far off now.
Wade Bulman owns and operates a small farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area of western Wisconsin. He primarily grows cash-grain crops, but has a small cow-calf herd and finishes his steers.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.