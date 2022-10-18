From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

This past week brought an end to the soybean harvest for almost everyone in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. I took a roundabout road trip this past week to La Crosse, Wisconsin, and then to Rochester, Minnesota, and then home through Wabasha, Minnesota. I saw only two small fields that weren’t yet harvested. I heard reports of 60- to 70-bushel yields, providing a respectable season for beans. The local cash price as I write this is $13.10.
I tested some 95-day Brunner corn that was planted May 18; it showed 25.4 percent. Unfortunately tar spot has been identified on the neighborhood’s corn. The fungus usually thrives in wet conditions, which we’ve not had this year. Prevention for next year will be on farmer minds as they choose varieties for the 2023 season.
Things are quiet in the area. The only activity I’ve seen since the soybean harvest ended was a neighbor doing some high-moisture ear corn for his dairy herd. By the time this goes to print I expect the corn heads will be on the combines and they’ll be rolling in the fields.
People are also reading…
We had an albino deer down the road from us hanging out in a bean field all summer, but he’s not showing much of himself since they were harvested. We’ve had a couple of photographers driving around trying to take some pictures of him.
Although we had white little-pebble-sized ice yesterday, conditions continue to be dry. Our town chairman said they were able to cut back on grading the gravel town roads this fall because of the drought.
My husband switched from four-row corn to six-row corn this year, thankfully. It will make harvest arrangements much easier for me because everyone else in the neighborhood also has six-row. Because we were organic for many years, he thought it was easier for him to do the cultivating and flame-weeding with the wider rows. We quit organic quite a few years ago. But he needed to switch planters and corn heads, so it took some time to accomplish that and upgrade to narrower rows.
The cold is coming in slowly. I have bumps on my steep driveway to control rainfall in the summer; they will be coming out now before it freezes too hard. My neighbor, Jimmy Ellis, said to mention it must be cold because he dug out his stocking cap and he’s wearing it. Me, too.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.