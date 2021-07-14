From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

In our area of western Wisconsin we had some very timely and welcome rains the past two weeks. Farther north and especially south of us there were some nasty thunderstorms with heavy rain and some hail. There was some corn twisted up in a few spots because of wind that accompanied the storms. I’m not aware of any extensive damage to crops.
On our farm we had 1.25 inches of rain July 6, with a couple of other showers ranging from a trace to almost half an inch. It’s been challenging to work outside because the rains were spotty, with sun and clouds taking turns throughout the day. The humidity has decreased, which makes it much nicer to be outside.
The big farmers were able to finish their second-crop hay and spraying is done, so there isn’t much going on for fieldwork right now. We’ve traveled as far north as Granton and south to La Crosse, and can say things look good all across this area.
There are a few spots here and there on lighter soils that were planted to beans, that appear to be bare from the dry weather we had before the recent rains. Overall crops are doing well, with most corn being more than head-high by the Fourth of July. We haven’t seen any tassels yet, except in our early-planted sweet corn; it’s setting ears. Field corn should be tasseling any day.
Small grains continue to look good and are ripening, although some areas are down and tangled from the wind and rain. Harvest will begin soon.
We have new seeding on the conservation work we had done in June. It looks really good and didn’t wash in the harder rains we had.
It’s nice to see local dairy breakfasts held again this year, and county fairs are going full-steam ahead. We’ve been able to drive by the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days site a few times and watch all the work going into preparing Tent City. They’re using a very-large and nice flat alfalfa field.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband, Wade Bulman, on their small grain and beef farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area Region of western Wisconsin. They primarily grow cash-grain crops, but have a small cow-calf herd and finish steers.