From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

Harvest started with a bang and then was stopped by a 1-inch rain in our area of western Wisconsin. After returning to the field, as I write this, harvest is about 75 percent finished. We had quite the crew out to harvest my crop – two semi-trucks, two combines, two grain wagons and a small grain truck. I was impressed with how clean the fields were after the combines passed over the contour strips.
The monitor on the combine showed a best number of 230 bushels per acre. A record for us; this was the first year of six-row corn. On the south-sloping fields it was 190 bushels with 16 percent moisture. The last 10 acres weren’t thrashing well and because it rained again we’re waiting for drier weather to finish.
We’re not sure why but my husband, Wade Bulman, planted two varieties in some of the strips – 101-day with 85-day and three rows of each. I know he was particular about the genetically modified traits to avoid using insecticide, and had no use for hay in his rotation. By mixing the two varieties he might have been wanting to average out moisture at harvest because we have no corn dryer.
The neighbor’s heifers will be gleaning my fields of the crop aftermath. The next big push around here will be manure-hauling along with some soil-testing. The temperatures chilled quickly; winter preparations were finished at a rapid pace.
“Things are wrapping up,” neighbor Jimmy Ellis said.
People are also reading…
He used my sidehill combine on the steeper slopes. After doing maintenance work on it he said someone should write a coffee-table book about the 6620 combines and all the different ways farmers find to fix or improve things on those machines. He said if you look them over you will find that everyone has had his or her own fix-it solution for whatever ailed the machine. He won’t need those ideas anymore because he upgraded this year. Although far from new, his combine sure looked shiny next to my old sidehill.
I stopped to watch grain unloading at the Mississippi River in Winona when I was out doing errands. It was great to see all the trucks coming into the two terminals there, smell the corn in the air, and watch the uniqueness of the farmers as they climbed in and out of their trucks. I think there was a truck coming or going about one a minute from many miles around Winona.
I wish my husband was here to see his corn harvest. It was the best crop he ever had with good yields and good weed control. This was his favorite time of year. It also held special memories for us because we started steadily dating during corn harvest.
One of those first dates he called to back out and said, “If you want to see me tonight you’ll have to come haul corn.”
I did and we shared 44 more harvests together.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.