From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

It’s been dry in western Wisconsin this spring and continues to be dry now that we’re into summer. Although rains have been timely and sufficient, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather service has listed the area as abnormally dry from Rusk County down to La Crosse County. There is moderate drought from there south, except for Crawford, Vernon, and part of Grant counties showing severe.
A lot of first crop was baled because of hot temperatures, reduced humidity and dry weather. Second-crop hay is in the works; many are chopping it with the recent cooler temps and increased humidity. So far it looks like yields have not suffered much from the dry weather.
Small grains look good, with winter rye and wheat starting to ripen. The spring grains such as oats and barley are headed out; it looks like there will be a good yield. Pastures are doing well so far.
The last of the spraying is almost finished. Quite a bit of corn needed respraying because of the dry weather; the residual herbicides didn’t have enough rain to activate properly. On our farm we’ve had two fields with a foxtail problem that needed extra attention, and one oats field with giant ragweed that was cut down for hay.
There are some fields that were touched by frost where plants didn’t recover; some bean fields needed to be replanted. In eastern Minnesota the pea combines were out this past week.
The dry weather was conducive for some dozer work. We had three ponds repaired and cleaned out that had been damaged in the excess of rains we had a couple of years ago. We dug a new pond at the end of our valley. Our next-door neighbor also had a pond built.
We were excited to see ducklings on one of our ponds. For the past few years we’ve seen a pair of mallards hanging around, but never babies. As soon as mom saw us she took her brood out of the water into the tall grasses around the edge; we haven’t seen them since.
Quite a bit of tiling was done in our area this past fall and is continuing this year in fields that have a high water table from previous wet years. It seems ironic now that we have abnormally dry weather. We have a local tiling team that makes it easier to contract the work.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm of 236 acres in the west-central Driftless Area Region of western Wisconsin. They primarily grow cash-grain crops, but have a small cow-calf herd and finish steers.