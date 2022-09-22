From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

It’s obvious here in western Wisconsin that fall has arrived. Local market growers have their pumpkins and winter squash out, making for colorful roadside displays.
The soybeans are turning color, making a nice backdrop of yellow along the green corn fields. The beans are dropping their leaves; if the weather stays as warm as it was this past week, there may be some farmers combining within the next two weeks.
Corn-silage harvest has started. The corn is close to or at black layer, and some of the lower leaves are drying. We’ve had good drying weather, giving farmers hope of saving on the cost of drying propane when combining does start.
We’ve had no freeze, with temps in the low 80s during the daytime hours. We’re usually looking at a light touch of frost this time of year, but so far nothing. We are back to being on the dry side but had a forecast of rain when I wrote this. Because we live in a valley we have thick fog almost every morning – and currently we have haze during the day from the western wildfires.
The flies have died down. I’ve had one neighbor report he had some pink eye late this summer that he needed to treat, so he was glad to see that threat gone. The Japanese beetles aren’t as bad as they were in 2021 when they first arrived, and ate my grapes and birch leaves. I’m thankful for that.
I saw a couple of farmers doing some late hay this past week. Road projects are thankfully finishing for the year, with some nice improvements completed between my place and the closest corn market.
On our farm I think we have the best crop ever. My husband, Wade, finally made the conversion this year to a six-row planter, which was a huge blessing for me because it will be easier to harvest the crop. I have a little bit of experience with the combine, but wouldn’t want to depend on myself to do the entire crop – especially if there is a breakdown. Mechanic I am not.
We have reports of bear sightings in the neighborhood. A mama and her two yearling cubs were caught on a trail cam and there is speculation there are others wandering around the area.
Overall fall looks good.
“Things are maturing really nice,” neighbor Jimmy Ellis said. “It’s nice drying weather.”
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.