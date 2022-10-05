From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

As I write this there isn’t much going on in the fields in this area of western Wisconsin. I saw one late field of hay cut. Most farmers are finished with their corn silage. Those with soybeans are gearing up for that harvest, which should be in full force by the time this goes to print.
One of my neighbors reported a soybean field that was combined on sandy soil near the Mississippi with 9 percent to 10 percent moisture, yielding 20-60 bushels.
We had two nights of freezing weather, which killed the plants in the valley but not on the ridges. It was interesting for me to learn that lower down in the valley from my farm, closer to the Waumandee Creek, the fog was thick and prevented frost from forming. Next week we’re expecting a nighttime temperature of 29 degrees so that should finish everything.
I tested a field of 101-day Brunner corn that was planted May 27; the result was 32.5 percent moisture. The ears were nice and long, and well-filled with kernels. I think it’s the best crop of corn my husband ever planted after living here for 32 years.
I heard a report of a farmer who combined some corn to fill a contract that was at 30 percent moisture.
The ponds are low of water and grass is not regrowing on pastures. A neighbor is bringing some heifers to graze my oats ground; he was doing some work to mow and burn the burdock
I took a road trip on town and county roads up to Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and saw no activity. North of U.S. Highway 10 it was obvious temperatures had recently dropped below freezing. The corn and beans looked much dryer than down here. Corn silage appeared to be finished. I did meet three harvesters on the highway near Caryville, Wisconsin; I’m not certain but I think they were potato harvesters. I wish I could have seen them in action.
Moisture is scarce in our county, with the upper-western tip in severe drought, the lower half abnormally dry and the rest in moderate drought. But I don’t think we’re missing the moisture right now as we look for dry fields for combining beans and corn.
Farm smartly; farm safely.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.