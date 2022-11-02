From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

The third week of October was another tremendous week for harvesting, said Dan Smith, southwest regional specialist for the University of Wisconsin.
“Soybean yields have been phenomenal,” he said.
Good weather has enabled farmers to finish soybean harvest in southwestern Wisconsin, and corn harvesting for grain has begun. Tim Appel of Appel Grain near Shullsburg, Wisconsin, recently harvested about 800 acres of soybeans. Yields are average to slightly greater than average at 70 bushels per acre, he said.
Appel was just beginning to harvest corn, but said he already was seeing yields a little better than average. He planted 1,500 acres of corn in 2022. Weather has been good for drying, but he was observing a wide variation in corn-moisture content. It was ranging from 17 percent to 29 percent. Despite that, recent dry weather has hastened drying. He tested some corn about Oct. 15 and then again a week later, and found moisture content had decreased by 5 percentage points.
“The weather forecast looks good for letting corn stand at least another week, which will help save on fuel costs for drying corn,” he said.
Fuel costs have increased by more than 20 percent compared to 2021, he said.
Corn in the area has been standing well, with some isolated fields affected by wind.
“Overall corn yields should be above average in our area,” he said.
Corn yields at the UW-Lancaster Agricultural Experiment Station were good, Smith said, with one plot yielding as many as 270 bushels per acre. That was in a no-till high-residue field
Corn yields in southwestern Wisconsin should be in the range of mid-200 bushels per acre.
Though dry weather has been good for harvesting, dry soil conditions have resulted in compaction in some fields. If farmers are considering tillage to reduce compaction, they should do it after a rain, Smith said. He added that if growers plan to remove corn stover for livestock bedding, they should account for the nutrient values of phosphorus and potassium. Compare that to the cost of bedding, he said.
“Consider potassium deficiencies in heavy forage rotations,” he said.
Wisconsin had 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were a few showers early in the week, but mostly sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures helped spur growth of small grains and cover crops. Manure-hauling and fall tillage continued.
Topsoil-moisture condition rated 3 percent very short, 20 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 3 percent very short, 19 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Soybean harvest was 86 percent complete, two days ahead of 2021 and nine days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat planted was at 96 percent. Winter wheat emerged was at 79 percent, three days behind 2021 but eight days ahead of the average. Winter-wheat condition was rated 83 percent good to excellent statewide, an increase of 3 percentage points from the previous week.
Pasture condition was rated 54 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 2 percentage points from the previous week.
Fall tillage was 50 percent complete, one day behind 2021 but 11 days ahead of the average.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.