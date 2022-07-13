From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Josh Kamps is a University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension regional crops and soils educator. He works with farmers in Grant, Green, Iowa and Lafayette counties in southwestern Wisconsin. The area’s corn crop is coming along well, he said.
“Corn is 4 to 5 feet tall in most areas, and even 6 feet tall in some areas,” he said.
There have been no reports of disease or insect pressures. But corn growers will soon be scouting for rootworm feeding, he said.
There don’t appear to be many nutrient deficiencies in the region. There had been some deficiency in potash, but the area recently received timely rainfall. Nutrient uptake by crops improves with soil moisture. Kamps checked his rain gauge south of Belmont, Wisconsin, and said between July 4 and July 6 it received about 3 inches of rain. Heavy rainfall was spotty, but much of southern Wisconsin received an average of at least 2 inches, he said.
Tim Appell of Appell Grain near Shullsburg, Wisconsin, estimated his area received 2 to 3 inches of rain. He’s currently growing between 1,300 and 1,400 acres of corn, 700 to 800 acres of soybeans and 70 acres of rye. But because his area had been dry before July, yield potential of the best hybrids may decline somewhat, he said.
Due to 2022’s cold spring Appell planted corn about 10 days later than he had planted the previous year.
“I don’t think (my) yields will be as good as they were in 2021,” he said.
Dan Smith is a southwest-regional outreach specialist for the UW-Nutrient and Pest Management Program. He said even though the 2022 corn crop was planted late, early-July growth was still further developed than corn crops planted in 2019 and 2020. He expects 2022 yields will be about average for the region, but that will depend on timely rains through pollination time.
With more moisture there’s risk for tar spot. UW-Extension personnel and farmers have reported increased moisture levels in corn fields from morning to as late as noon, he said. To help manage tar spot farmers can use “Tarspotter, the Corn Tar Spot Disease Forecaster” app. It was developed by the UW-Integrated Pest and Crop Management Program.
The best time to manage tar spot is during the V8 to R4 growth stage, according to UW. The appearance of tar-spot fungus can be predicted using variables such as weather. Models have been developed to forecast the risk of the fungus being present in a field. Farmers can put site-specific information about their corn into the app, which combines their data with research-based models to predict the best timing for tar-spot treatment.
Soybean growth is a bit behind that of the 2021 crop. But overall the region’s soybean crop was looking good the first week of July. There hadn’t been much weed pressure because of dry weather in June. But that could change depending on rainfall in the next few weeks, Smith said.
“Now’s the time to scout for Palmer amaranth and waterhemp,” he said.
Those weeds can emerge throughout the summer.
Kamps said soybean crops were looking good the first week of July, with weeds under-control. That’s good news considering that in the past five years more weeds have become resistant to herbicides.
“Farmers were able to spray herbicides until the end of June,” he said. “Hopefully soybeans will reach canopy soon. Good, uniform canopies help control weeds.”
There were limited reports of soybean aphids in south-central Wisconsin, Smith said. But farmers would need to see as many as 250 aphids per plant in about 80 percent of the field before it would be concerning.
Depending on the amount of future rainfall, farmers should be alert to the potential for white mold in soybeans. UW has developed “Sporecaster,” an app that helps farmers predict the need for fungicide application to control white mold in soybeans. The best time to spray fungicides for white mold is during flowering – the R1 and R3 growth stages – when apothecia – small, mushroom-like structures – are present on the soil surface.
Visit apps.apple.com – search for “Tarspotter” – or play.google.com – search for “Tarspotter” – for more information.
Visit play.google.com – search for “Sporecaster” – or itunes.apple.com – and search for “Sporecaster” – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.