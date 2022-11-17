From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Corn harvest was nearing completion the week of Nov. 7 in southwestern Wisconsin. But grain yields were sporadic.
“Some yields have been phenomenal while others are much less than we expected,” said Tim Appell of Appell Grain near Shullsburg, Wisconsin. “We’re seeing a bit of everything.”
He planted between 1,300 and 1,400 acres of corn in 2022; he also does some custom-farming for others. Some less-productive ground had yields of 220 bushels per acre. He hasn’t harvested some of the most productive fields yet.
Some of the poorer yields were due in part to wind damage, he said. But he's unsure why yields weren’t as good as expected.
“Maybe it was drier than we thought even though we had some timely rains,” he said.
Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program, said yields of 230 bushels per acre were common in southwestern Wisconsin. But there also were yields of less than 200 bushels per acre.
Corn-moisture levels similarly have been “all over the board,” Appell said.
But warm weather the week of Nov. 7 helped boost drying, said Josh Kamps, a UW-Division of Extension regional crops and soils educator. Corn that he observed the third week of October had moisture levels of 25 percent to 26 percent; by the week of Nov. 7 those moisture levels had decreased to about 20 percent.
There’s still time to plant cereal rye. While October was dry, the early-November rain and additional rain later in the month will help. But it’s too late to plant legumes as a cover crop because they need more time to establish before winter, he said.
Farmers who harvest corn stover for bedding may have good opportunities to follow that harvest with cereal rye, Kamps said. They may not need to do tillage and could apply manure as ground becomes more firm.
He encourages farmers to talk to agronomists about fall fertilizer application. He also recommends doing soil testing to see what the crop removed in terms of nutrients.
