From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Harvest in southwestern Wisconsin was close to being completed the week of Nov. 21. The crop season ended with soybeans yields ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent better than 2021, averaging 70 bushels per acre. Corn yields were similar to 2021, ranging anywhere from 180 bushels to 230 bushels per acre, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
Tim Appell of Appell Grain near Shullsburg, Wisconsin, grew between 1,300 and 1,400 acres of corn in 2022, and recorded yields from 190 bushels to 255 bushels per acre.
“It's been all over the board,” he said.
Due to some issues with labor scarcity and at the grain elevator, he still needed to harvest about 40 percent of his acres, he said.
“There’s more (unharvested) corn out there than one might think; some of it was still too high in moisture content,” he said.
Farmers in southwestern Wisconsin saw snow fall the third week of November.
“We’re just starting to harvest again after the snow,” Appell said. “Corn heads were getting iced up so we’ve had to power-wash them or they won’t work properly. That takes extra time. For the most part, though, it’s been a fairly decent season.”
Josh Kamps, a UW-Division of Extension regional crops and soils educator, said the 2022 growing season is likely considered to be a success by many area growers.
“Grain yields seem good, but aren’t as good as the record yields of recent years,” Kamps said.
Soil conditions during harvest supported the weight of harvest equipment and reduced the risk of compaction. Due mainly to a cool and late start of the planting season, corn moisture in fall remained elevated. Corn required artificial drying to reduce risk of spoilage, he said.
People are also reading…
Although crop inputs were considerably more expensive compared to 2021, better grain prices in 2022 offset much of the increase in cost, he said.
Smith said that as the snow melts and soil opens up a bit, farmers still have opportunities to apply manure and plant cover crops.
“But I don’t recommend seeding or doing any tillage on frozen ground,” he said.
Farmers should be ready to use manure credits throughout fall and winter as well as legume credits from terminating alfalfa to plant corn next spring, he said.
Fertilizer prices remain inflated. If farmers haven’t already done soil testing, they should consider doing so to help reduce fertilizer costs next spring, he said.
Kamps recommended that farmers begin preparing for the 2023 cropping season by collecting soil samples on farms last analyzed in 2018.
“Crop-fertility decisions can be made for four years following the soil-sample collection based on crop yields, nutrient-application rates and nutrient credits within the crop rotation,” he said.
Farmers can use the Soil Nutrient Application Planner – known as SnapPlus. The software program can help them make the best use of their on-farm nutrients. It also helps make them informed decisions about commercial fertilizer purchases. SnapPlus stores soil-sample reports and tracks soil-fertility levels for each four-year cropping cycle, Kamps said.
“Consider production risks that the 2023 crop may face," he said. "Prepare by selecting seed varieties with good yield potential and genetic resistance to identified pest concerns. The UW-Division of Extension tests many grain varieties each year and publishes results to help farmers make decisions about seed selection."
As input costs are identified, create a crop budget for the 2023 cropping season, he said. A crop-budget spreadsheet is available from UW-Extension. Farmers also can contact their local UW-Extension offices for additional support.
Visit snapplus.wisc.edu and cropsandsoils.extension.wisc.edu for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.