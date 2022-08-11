From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Southwestern Wisconsin has received timely rainfall through corn-pollination time. But corn-rootworm adults are becoming more common in many corn fields. Growers should be scouting to determine damage potential for next year’s crop in continuous-corn rotations, says Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.
“As we see corn-rootworm damage increase, producers should consider an integrated-pest-management approach to prevent future crop lodging,” he said.
Smith also has observed more confirmed cases of tar spot in southwestern Wisconsin. Prediction models from UW have forecasted possible disease potential. If a fungicide application is being considered, application timing is important. It needs to occur during the onset of the epidemic and-or when the epidemic is rapidly increasing. UW’s Tarspotter smartphone application helps growers make application decisions, he said.
“As we progress through third-crop hay we should be scouting for potato leafhopper,” he said. “The shorter the alfalfa-crop height after third-crop harvest, the less the insect-presence threshold. Pay attention to pre-harvest pesticide restrictions.”
Smith said crop conditions in southwestern Wisconsin look excellent. Growers who recently harvested winter wheat may want to consider planting a cover crop. It can help improve soil conditions, reduce the chance of erosion, and help reduce weed emergence in fall and next spring, he said.
“Scout for weed escapes,” he said. “We’ve seen challenges with grass control statewide. Plan to control troublesome weeds next year based on 2022 weed populations.”
Tim Appell of Appell Grain near Shullsburg, Wisconsin, said the crops in his area look good, but that corn and soybeans could use more rain for kernel and pod filling.
“We could use a good half-inch rain,” he said. “Corn in some shallower parts of fields were starting to curl.”
He doesn’t grow wheat but said he has heard good reports about wheat yields from other area farmers.
Visit apps.apple.com – search for “Tarspotter” – or play.google.com – search for “Tarspotter” – for more information.
