From the Fields | Lynn Grooms

From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Harvest moves forward

Farmers create field art while harvesting in Columbia County. As of Oct. 17, 92 percent of corn was mature in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Harvest of corn for grain was 14 percent complete, 12 days behind the previous year and four days behind the five-year average. Moisture content of corn harvested for grain was 25 percent. Corn condition was 78 percent good to excellent statewide, the same as the previous week. Corn for silage harvest was at 89 percent complete, two weeks behind 2021 but three days ahead of the average.

 Julie Belschner/Agri-View

Soybean harvest has been progressing well in southwestern Wisconsin, with yields averaging better than the historical average. Some farmers are seeing yields of 70 to 80 bushels per acre.

Total acres of soybean harvested also have been ahead of previous years due to good fall-weather conditions, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.

Dan Smith UW weed science mug

Dan Smith

Corn-silage yields are average to good, with some farmers seeing more than 20 tons per acre, he said.

“And corn-silage quality has been good despite some times of dry weather (during the season),” he said.

Many parts of Grant County and a few parts of Iowa County were abnormally dry in 2022, he said. Because of good drying weather overall, more farmers in southwestern Wisconsin are delaying harvest to allow more time for corn for grain to dry in the field. That’s especially the case with greater costs of fuel used for bin drying.

Good-weather conditions – 60-degree days with rain about once a week – have been optimal for planting cover crops, Smith said.

“I’ve seen a lot of seed drills in the fields,” he said. “Now is a good opportunity to seed cover crops following corn and soybean harvests.”

Cover crops in harvested corn field

Fall cover crops emerge in a corn field that's been harvested.  

On the subject of harvest, Smith advises farmers to clean their combines, especially after soybean harvest, to free them of weeds. That will help prevent carryover of weed seeds in spring 2023.

Now is the time to review nitrogen-management practices for the 2023 growing season. Farmers may be able to use nitrogen credits for applying manure and growing legumes, he said.

Josh Kamps works with farmers in Grant, Green, Iowa and Lafayette counties in southwestern Wisconsin. He’s a UW-Division of Extension regional crops and soils educator. He too said area soybean yields are generally good, although not as good as 2021 due to delayed planting. Spring 2022 was cool and wet. If farmers could have planted earlier, he said, soybeans could have made better use of day length. But there wasn’t much insect or disease pressure on the 2022 soybean crop. 

Josh Kamps

Josh Kamps

Corn-silage harvest is about finished while some later-planted corn would be chopped soon, he said.

There was some tar spot in 2022 in the area’s corn fields.

“It’s here and it’s something we need to manage,” Kamps said. “Understand that corn is the host for the disease pathogen that can overwinter.”

He recommended farmers use UW’s Tarspotter application to help make fungicide-application decisions. Visit ipcm.wisc.edu/apps/tarspotter to use the app. Timely application can help combat tar spot.

Kamps added there were a few cases of Goss’s wilt in southwestern Wisconsin. Some of it was corn-variety based, but wind events also can create conditions where soil is carried onto corn-plant leaves. Temperatures of warmer than 80 degrees can create conditions that enable the bacteria to spread on those leaves.

Wisconsin had 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 16, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Periodic rain and snow interrupted harvest activities for some this week but farmers continued to harvest corn and soybeans, and apply manure, where field conditions allowed.

Topsoil-moisture condition rated 4 percent very short, 20 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus. Subsoil-moisture condition rated 2 percent very short, 19 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.

Soybeans dropping leaves was at 97 percent. Soybean harvest was 56 percent complete, one day behind 2021 but five days ahead of the average. Soybean condition was 75 percent good to excellent, even with the previous week.

Potatoes harvested was at 92 percent, one day ahead of 2021 and four days ahead of the average.

Winter wheat planted was at 83 percent, one day behind 2021 but eight days ahead of the average. Winter wheat emerged was at 56 percent, three days behind 2021 but three days ahead of the average. Winter-wheat condition was rated 81 percent good to excellent statewide.

Pasture condition was rated 57 percent good to excellent, a decrease of 1 percentage point from the previous week.

Fall tillage was 34 percent complete, even with 2021 but 10 days ahead of average.

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.

