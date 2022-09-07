 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Corn and soybean crops overall are looking good in southwestern Wisconsin. But Tim Appell of Appell Grain near Shullsburg, Wisconsin, has seen a few signs of hail damage in fields in the Darlington-Gratiot area of Wisconsin. Quarter-size hail was reported Aug. 19 affecting areas near Shullsburg and Darlington, according to Interactive Hail Maps. Nickel-size hail was reported Aug. 28 in several locations in Lafayette and Green counties of Wisconsin.

Appell said he's seen some lodging of soybeans but the crops are coming along.

“I think they’re going to be pretty good, but they’ve taken some abuse from hail and wind,” he said.

Josh Kamps is a University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension regional crops and soils educator. Corn and soybean crops in southwestern Wisconsin had good access to nutrients throughout the growing season, he said.

“The crops look good, especially with the timely rainfalls we’ve had,” he said.

Area farmers have been “putting up” a good deal of forages and there are large inventories on hand. The hay is being stored for later delivery or sold locally. It will be interesting to see whether some of that hay is sold in coming months to farmers in western states who were challenged by drought conditions, Kamps said.

Some farmers may soon be making aerial applications of cover crops in their corn and soybean fields. Farmers are advised to make applications no more than a week ahead of corn harvest – whether it be for silage or grain, he said. Cover-crop seeding in soybeans should be done after soybean leaves dry.

Corn-silage harvest is about a week later than it was a year ago, Kamps said. That’s because spring planting was delayed due to cool weather and rain. He expects most corn-silage harvesting began the first week of September.

Given good amounts of rainfall recently, farmers in the area may want to consider planting cover crops after silage harvest, said Dan Smith, southwest-regional outreach specialist for the UW-Nutrient and Pest Management Program.

“Cover crops can help hold soil in place and build soil health,” he said.

Crop disease and insects have created problems this year, he said.

“We’re winding down in terms of disease and insect pressures,” he said. “But there was a lot of tar spot this year. At this point it’s too late to treat. We’ll need to study and learn more about how to meet the challenges (of combating the disease).”

There were phenomenal numbers of corn rootworm beetles in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin in 2022, he said. It may help to rotate to soybeans and apply insecticides at planting time in 2023. Corn rootworm resistance to Bacillus thuringiensis – Bt – corn is increasing.

Then there are weeds. Wisconsin farmers have historically done well at controlling waterhemp but there have been some concerns about more waterhemp escapes.

“That’s concerning because just one waterhemp plant can produce as many as 250,000 seeds,” Smith said.

Visit youtube.com and search for “Smith weed spread” for seed-spread information. 

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

Tim Appell

Tim Appell
Josh Kamps

Josh Kamps
Dan Smith

Dan Smith

