We watched the storm clouds gather July 26 west of us – Rich with an eye on the radar and Ellie with an eye on the kitchen’s westward windows. With a huge sigh of relief we spotted a white curtain of rain advancing across the fields. It’s a critical time as beans are setting pods and filling them out. In the two weeks since that rain we have had next to nothing for moisture. The beans continue to blossom and set more pods with the bottom pods filled out now. There are chances for rain in the forecast; it’s important that we have a good soaking. Hand-pulling and spot-spraying of weeds continue, mostly of water hemp.
Dew points have been exceptionally low, perfect for finishing the wheat harvest. Nearby fields of oats are also being harvested. Baling of that straw was almost immediate with the prevailing dry conditions.
The corn is in its milk stage. Cobs are filled to the tip with kernels, with some husks popping open to expose the corn underneath. Very little silk beetle was noted this year, and that threat has now mostly passed.
Third-cutting alfalfa and hay are starting; it appears to be a good year for hay production. Decent weather for drying and baling has helped with its success.
On our farm this is mostly a quiet time as far as crops go. There’s still the long list of building and machinery maintenance of course. Besides crop checks and watching the weather, we just watch it all grow – and review the grain markets. No great news there but we are ever hopeful like every other farmer.