It was snowing as Rich and I sat down at the kitchen table to compile our yearly totals. Then we compared the numbers with the nightmarish reality that was 2019. Two years were reflected by the numbers
Not only are the yields better this year for corn, but the market upswing gave an added bump to our bottom line. Drying costs in 2019 were three times what we paid this fall. And let’s not forget the reduced oil and fuel costs we’ve seen.
Soil compaction was an issue this year. We had difficulty the previous year putting the chisel plow into the ground deep enough. Between slick mud to half-frozen mud, tractors struggled for traction. Then with some ponding from spring rains, oxygen-starved roots paid the price. Our neighbor Chad says he replanted corn when maybe he should have cultivated those areas.
Weed control was another issue for Chad’s farmland and ours. We still needed to do some hand-pulling in a few spots to control water hemp. Chad saw grasses creep three rows into a field. He thought the cost of re-spraying was not worth it at the time. Now he wonders if he should have. With those decisions we farmers sleep at night only because of exhaustion.
Such are the trials and tribulations we are all familiar with. Some factors are within our control but one remains beyond our grasp – weather. Heavy rain in May and June turned to dry conditions in August. Corn suffered more from the overabundance of moisture; the soybeans suffered more from the lack of it. The soybean pods had undeveloped beans in them.
One bright spot for our neighbor was his forage production. He milks 120 cows and he said he has plenty of fine hay for the herd. Like all farmers we keep an eye on other fields. We can attest that he did have healthy and timely cuttings this year.
Winter-wheat fields all seem to have had a great start this year. It was rare to see any wheat this year but there will be plenty next spring. Ours looked great before they were covered with 1.5 inches of snow.
While most of us in this area of south-central Wisconsin have finished with harvest, a few cornfields still stand. With the exceptional weather being prolonged this fall we wonder why everyone is not finished. Machinery breakdowns and illnesses come to mind. Rich and I pray for all our farming friends – those we know and those we have not yet met.