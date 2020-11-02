We reported Oct. 16 we were going to change combine heads from beans to corn. The head went on smoothly. We prepped the chains with oil, checked belts, cleaned windows and topped off fluids. Rewelding a snout on it was next on the list. With that satisfactory, Rich tried the hydraulics to raise the head.
Nothing.
We traced the trouble to two out of three bad bearings on the hydraulic shaft. We assessed the job was over our heads – figuratively and literally. It was a matter of “Let’s get someone who has done this job before.” A favorite technician named Kenny had changed employers but we had located him by accident in 2019. So we needed a repairman from one place and parts from another.
In the meantime we pulled a replacement shaft off a for-parts Gleaner we have. It seemed to take forever to accomplish it all. The constant drone of combines around us made us both antsy. It was finally finished Oct. 28.
Our old Gleaner’s hydraulics have never worked better. Rich threw himself into harvest and Ellie began hauling wagons to town. It felt so good to be back on track.
Traffic on the roadways is heavy with grain trucks. Safety there is always a concern, but we are seeing fewer close calls with the public. A publicity campaign from the Farm Bureau probably played a part in the trend.
Moisture on our corn so far has been between 17 percent and 20 percent. Test weights are about 57. We can’t figure yields because we’ve not finished any field yet. We have only opened them. Wildlife damage in the first few rows near the marsh caused a noticeable downturn in the bin’s accumulation speed.
A few farmers have finished their corn harvest; one stated he set a record on his farm for his finishing date.
We planted our winter wheat the week of Oct. 5; it eventually had some rain on it. Germination was evident a few days later.
Summer manure piles are being spread on cleared fields in advance of fall tillage. Other farmers are finishing their fall tillage as soon as the field is harvested.
Warmer temperatures and no rain are in the short-range forecast. That will help with chopping stalks cleanly. Not being able to in 2019 left heavy litter on the fields. When we had torrential rains in June that litter became flotsam, which settled on top of corn rows. Ellie spent many hours out there uncovering shoots with a rake. It was a worthwhile effort, we have decided. We expect to keep rolling through the long days until we finish.