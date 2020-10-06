The day after we submitted our last crop report, Sept. 18, we saw the first soybean field in our area being harvested. It wasn’t at all unexpected with the beautiful fall weather we’ve been having.
Al, our local grain-elevator operator, reported to us soybeans were coming in at 11.5 percent moisture. The test weights have been about 57 pounds per bushel. So far it’s a healthy crop with no abnormalities or diseases noted. He said most farmers have now emptied their storage bins in anticipation of the new crop. He also said no new-crop corn had been brought in yet.
The end of the growing season was indicated Oct. 2 by our outdoor thermometer; it read 32 degrees. Other indications were a thin layer of ice across the birdbath and white frost on our lawn. The rainy period this past week gave us an opportunity to change sprockets and chains on our grain drill from beans to wheat. It takes only 15 minutes but it’s a dirty 15 minutes. Hopefully we didn’t jinx ourselves by doing it earlier than usual. This past year we did that and it never seemed to stop raining afterward.
We have filled our time with tree trimming along our lane. That fence line is shared with the Canadian Pacific Railroad. The wildlife loves the combination of sumac, gooseberries, raspberries, and dogwood and chokecherry trees. It’s the chokecherry trees that we take issue with. They are grand trees but our combine must go through so the chainsaw was put to good use. We expect to begin our bean harvest this week; good weather for it is forecast.
Let’s be safe this harvest season. For young people joining the team, demonstrate good safety practices. Instill in them a vigilance to be cautious, especially when using our roads.