Herbicide spraying on the corn ground was the first order of business at the beginning of June. In 2019 our farm struggled to beat back invasive water hemp. With a new formula of chemicals we had hopes of better control this year. The usual suspects were readily dealt with by the herbicides. After four to five days we saw pronounced die-back of the water hemp as well.
The best of the cornfields look to be in excellent shape, though local fields remain uneven due to some delayed germination. They should improve as we progress toward canopy. A few lower fields in our area have large tracts of stunted growth; other fields have gaps with no corn at all. Some of that is due to historically wet spots and some of it to poor germination because of weather.
Soybeans look good so far with more-even germination and growth. Spraying for weeds will be done soon; no real issues there yet.
Seven-tenths of an inch of rain softened the soil overnight June 9 – just ahead of the deluge of 2.9 inches of wind-driven rain the afternoon of June 10 thanks to Cristobal, which pounded us for two hours. We watched as violent streams tore through the fields and over our gardens.
Upon surveying our land 24 hours post-storm, we were pleased to find relatively little ponding. With our close proximity to the Crawfish River we often have a delayed drainage of rainfall. Howling winds from the storm didn’t flatten corn anywhere we could see. What corn was leaning that day was back up the next day.
Nearby wheat has headed out; the crop looks healthy and strong. As of this report there’s no wind damage to it in the immediate area.
First-crop hay harvest was progressing well before the heavy rain.