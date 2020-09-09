Our previous report was rather dour but as we write Aug.21 rain clouds gather to the west. The forecasters say there’s a good chance of us seeing rain. We’re happy to report we’ve received 5 inches of rain in the past two weeks.
The soybeans are busy drinking that moisture to fill out their top pods. Upon checking those fields we found the pods are filling out nicely now. Many fields in our area are starting to yellow. Some white mold has been spotted in a nearby crop’s lowland but the farmer didn’t think it would affect yields with the crop this far along. Harvest is certainly not far off.
The corn crop has dented, with many husks turning brown. Stalks and leaves are doing likewise. Some ears have begun to hang down. Soon our friends will want cornstalks for decorating their porches. Every season has its rhythms and routines.
We saw farmers beginning to chop corn silage the last week of August. It appeared as though things were going along nicely for them.
Area hay crops have appreciated the moisture. Farmers have been taking their fourth cutting from those fields.
A rainy stretch is promised this week of Sept. 6. With cooler-than-average temperatures forecasted for the next 10 days, it will certainly look and feel like fall. The days of extreme heat indices are not missed because we’re hand-painting our farmhouse. The only things standing in our way have been processing tomatoes every few days, and a particularly stubborn wasp hive in one soffit. Who will go up the ladder to deal with it next?