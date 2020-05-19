Any season in agriculture can be stressful depending on the dynamics and variables at play. But for me spring is the most stressful time of year. Planting sets the stage for the entire season.
From April 30 to May 13 we only received .3 inch of rain – May 10. That allowed fieldwork to progress smoothly but the temperatures have been on the cold side. The good news about that rain was it nicely settled in the planted fields and gave everyone a chance to prepare for the next round of field work. Most of the corn and a decent percentage of the soybeans in the area are planted. Several sprayers were out in the area as well, spraying pre-emergent herbicides on corn and soybeans.
The first-planted corn and soybeans in the area – planted the week of April 20 – started emerging this past week. So far both are struggling a little, with the drier portions of the fields emerging and the wetter portions not yet emerged. The warm weather ahead will be welcomed to help those fields along.
The wheat continues to generally look good, escaping the frost we had during the first week of May with only minor leaf flashing. Early this spring the hay fields looked good, with the alfalfa coming out of dormancy well. Currently some of the alfalfa, depending on variety and the field, seem stunted or paused in growth – most likely due to the cold temperatures. The forecasted temperatures for the week of May 18 should help.
May 14 we were rained out of the fields after receiving .5” of rain the night before. Rain this past weekend with forecasted, with totals in the 1- to 1.5-inch range. Spring has progressed nicely so far. Hopefully we’ll be back in the fields soon.