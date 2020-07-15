Our exceptional weather continues! The crops certainly look it as well. With a multiple-week stretch of temps at or about 90 degrees during the day and nighttime temps staying in the mid- to upper-60’s, crop growth hasn’t missed a beat. We received 3.3 inches of rain from June 26 to July 8. Then 3 inches of rain fell July 9, with most coming in a couple of hours. We’ll need to wait and see what the aftermath of that will be.
Most corn has reached V8-V10. We saw a few plants July 8 with tassels emerging on July 8. Soybean growth stage varies from R1 to R2 – beginning to full-flower – with some early-planted reaching R3 – beginning pod – in another week.
Winter wheat has matured nicely and is now a nice shade of golden-yellow in color. I’m expecting a harvest date of about the third week of this month, weather permitting of course. The spring wheat and oats are farther behind, with harvest most likely after Aug. 1.
The majority of alfalfa in the area has shown some leaf chlorosis from potato-leafhopper injury. After sweeping our fields we decided to wait to spray because the counts were still at less than threshold and we are within a few days of cutting.
This year we have a new crop on our farm – a small commercial field of sunflowers. Two confectionery-crop varieties and three oilseed varieties. To tell the two apart, the confectionery-crop varieties are black with a white stripe; the oilseed types have all black seeds and are smaller in size. Sunflowers are seeded at 12,000 to 18,000 seeds per acre as a confection crop, or 18,000 to 22,000 seeds per acre as an oilseed. In the United States 80 percent of sunflower acres are planted into oilseed; only 20 percent is planted as a confection crop. I have a side-by-side picture of the two types of sunflowers.
Speaking of “new crop,” it’s nice to see the commodity prices increase this week for both old- and new-crop commodities.
As the season progresses the focus has changed from starting the crops to insuring crop success by evaluating fertility and weed control, as well as pest management by walking fields, tissue sampling and collecting imagery. I enjoy this time in the season because there’s time to gather information, make notes and fine-tune plans for the following year.