August is here; days are becoming shorter. Morning fog and humidity are back. Hay-baling time is starting to be cut short as the humidity increases earlier rather than later in the evening. Earlier this past week we had a day that barely broke 70 degrees with a night-time temperature of 49 degrees. In a couple of months that will sound warm but compared to the week earlier it felt a bit chilly.
We have received timely rain the past two weeks. Corn pollination is mostly done with most silks turning brown. After husking several ears the majority is R3, which is defined as having yellow kernels with milk. Some early-maturing hybrids are close to R4. A few planes and helicopters could be seen in the area this past week applying fungicide or insecticide on corn. Disease pressure in the corn is minimal so far.
Soybeans are R3 to R5 and looking very nice. White mold and bacterial blight can be found in some areas although nothing yield-limiting as of yet.
Plenty of hay has been harvested during the past two weeks. Regrowth looks really nice and I expect a decent final cutting in September. Speaking for my siblings the cooler temps have been nice for unloading small squares of hay into the barn.
With the winter wheat off we’ve been able to trim the field edges in those fields and do some tile maintenance where necessary. After finishing the last of the small grains, we’re preparing the combine for soybeans. After changing the chopper pan, servicing grease points, and cleaning off the combine and header, we should be good to go for the fall.
Oh, one more thought … weed control! Now is an excellent time to go into fields to evaluate weed control and escapes. The best way to avoid problem weeds is to maintain good weed control. If you see an escape it might be worth the time to climb out of your tractor or pickup and pull it. There have been many fields with a few weeds that were not controlled that plagued the field in the future. It may also be time to reevaluate weed-control programs or change traits in corn or soybeans. Remember one year of weeds is 10 years of weeding.