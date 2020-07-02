Summer is here! To me it seems like it would be more appropriate to have the first day of summer closer to June 1. Likewise the first day of spring should be closer to April 1 because rarely is any fieldwork done before April 1.
Rain showers have been very spotty the past two weeks. Areas around us have received some moisture while we have not. Since June 12 we have only received a quarter-inch – all June 23. The dry spell has encouraged the corn to go looking for water and tap into the fertility in the soil. But I would much rather have the corn show some moisture stress now than during pollination. The corn has reached V6.
The first planted soybean are at R1 and have begun flowering. Winter wheat is rapidly maturing, with spring wheat and oats close behind. Some rain for the winter wheat would be good for grain fill. Second-crop-hay regrowth is looking good. There have been a couple of fields of second-crop hay in the area that have been chopped or baled.
Our corn was top-dressed with urea this past week and showed more flashing-leaf burning than prior years. Driving around the countryside it’s easy to spot fields that have been top-dressed; they all have a decent amount of leaf flashing. I believe that’s largely due to the warm temperatures and less precipitation this year compared to the past couple of years.
We’ve completed our second pass of herbicides on our corn. Weed control has been very good this year. A two-pass herbicide program has helped us keep problem weeds out of our fields. Some of the first-planted soybean fields have received their second pass of herbicides as well.
With the lack of rain, our drip irrigation for the vegetable crops has been having a good workout. I’m happy with the results of the drip tape with the plastic mulch.
Looking ahead the weather looks great for crop growth, with sun and temps in the upper-80s. In advance of the celebration of our country’s independence, Happy Fourth of July!