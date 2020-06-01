As I write this report, May of 2020 is almost finished. What a month it’s been. Cool temps and frost happened ¬nine different days – and then to almost-90-degree temperatures the week of May 24. Rainfall total for the month is 4.80 inches as of May 29. Average rainfall for the month May in our area is 3.25 inches.
With cooler temperatures for most of the month, emergence was slow in some areas. But generally most fields look good. The largest-growth-stage corn is at V2. The most mature soybeans are nearing the first trifoliate or V1. I’ve spent some time the past couple of weeks taking emergence ratings and stand counts to better evaluate the progress of different varieties.
Planting progress in the area is mostly complete, with a few fields of soybeans left to plant. Hopefully what is left can be planted during the next week or so. There’s definitely a greater percentage of corn acres than soybeans this year.
The winter wheat looks excellent with some reaching the Feekes 10.1 growth stage, when heading begins. Fungicide timing will be ideal within the next week. The spring-seeded grains and alfalfa are coming along nicely as well. I expect the new alfalfa seeding will be cut by the end of June. The first field of hay in the area was cut Memorial Day. It was round-baled and wrapped for baleage.
We have been busy transplanting strawberry, tomato, pepper, zucchini and squash plants. This year we planted into plastic mulch with drip tape, which took extra time to prepare. Some of the advantages of planting into a mulch layer are weed control and water retention.
Looking ahead we will be preparing to start cutting hay during the next-available weather window. The majority of our hay is put up dry so we like to have at least three good days of drying weather in a row.
With cooler temperatures expected the next few days, most field activities will be slowed until the early part of next week.