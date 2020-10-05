The last week of September was cool and wet with .65 inch of rain received during the week. With cool temperatures and little sun, there was little opportunity to make any harvest progress. Harvest progress in general has been sporadic with only a few fields harvested. Some soybean fields are still a couple of weeks away from harvest; there is still a good amount of yellow leaves on the plants. But I expect that to change because this week’s forecast shows temps in the upper-60s and plenty of sunlight.
We haven’t harvested any corn or soybeans but have completed our potato and vegetable harvest. Soil sampling has also been done, with fertilizer being applied to our hay ground and harvested wheat fields that will be planted to corn in 2021. We have also been selling some hay to make room in the barn. The rainy weather has allowed time to do shop work and miscellaneous repairs to equipment.
Our first frost was Sept. 19 – a light frost with no noticeable injury to any crops. A second heavier frost came Oct. 2. The forecast called for 33 degrees Oct. 4 – that would have been our first freeze of the year if temperatures dipped to less than 32 degrees.
The crops in the field look good. Corn is standing well, with great ear retention. Now is a good time to start evaluating what fields may need to be harvested first – based on maturity and overall condition of stalks and ears. The later-planted soybeans took full advantage of the later rain showers to fill pods that would have otherwise aborted.
Looking ahead we will be planting wheat as soon as we harvest some soybeans. We prefer to no-till our wheat because it helps hold moisture and saves the labor of working the fields before planting. Once the wheat is planted we will concentrate on finishing soybean harvest. Then it’s full steam ahead for corn!