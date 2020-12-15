From the Fields: Thomas Maloney

This will be my final report for the year so I thought a brief review of the year would be good. Spring field work for us started April 1 with the planting of a new seeding of alfalfa. The month of April was reasonably dry but cold, which delayed us starting to plant corn until May 5. The month of May turned wet with cool temperatures dragging planting out until the first week of June.
Unlike the past few years, we enjoyed several good opportunities to make hay throughout the summer. The first few weeks of July we received almost 9 inches of rain that would make the fields a bit sticky for harvesting wheat. Wheat harvest was completed the last week of July. The grain and straw quality was the best we had seen in a few years. During the month of August we had a good balance of heat and rain to keep the crop going.
Through the month of September we continued to have enough heat and rain to help fill and mature crops. Good weather continued into October for soybean harvest and wheat planting. Unlike 2019, we didn’t have a snowy Halloween. The transition from soybean to corn harvest was seamless. A brief rain delay allowed time to change the combine and ready the grain setup for drying corn. With most of the corn at less than 20 percent moisture and with warm temperatures during the day, the dryer was able to work at peak efficiency. Harvest and tillage were completed the second week of November.
Since the end of harvest there have been many nice days to wrap things up for the year, including Dec. 9 and 10 when temperatures were in the mid-50s. Throughout the next few months we’ll prepare for 2021, and continue selling hay and straw that was put up during the summer. It’s a nice break from field work. Hard to believe the new year is only a few weeks away. Have a great winter season!
Thomas Maloney of Whitewater is a sixth-generation farmer who works with his parents and four younger siblings on the family farm. He’s a 2018 University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course graduate. The family grows corn, soybeans, wheat, alfalfa, potatoes and other specialty crops as well as feeds out beef, sheep and poultry. The family has been farming near Whitewater since 1840.
