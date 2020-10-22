Since my previous report a lot of progress has been made in the fields. The majority of the soybean fields have been harvested, with some corn fields coming off. Conditions this year were ideal for soybean harvest. We had a weeklong stretch of 70s, and almost-80-degree days with the wind some days gusting to as much as 30 miles per hour. The benefit of timely soybean harvest provides a good opportunity to plant winter wheat.
There is more wheat planted this fall than the previous two years. But from what I have heard the additional acres planted are from farms that have consistently grown wheat in their rotation, and had the opportunity to plant more. From Oct. 6 to Oct. 15 soil temperatures decreased from the mid-50s to the low-40s. On-time planting is extremely important because it’s difficult to tell what kind of fall weather we will have. Our first-planted wheat emerged Oct. 15.
As far as yields are concerned, the majority of the soybeans have been at less than 13 percent moisture at harvest, with yields variable – ranging between 40 and 75 bushels per acre. The corn, depending on hybrid and planting date, has ranged from 18 percent to 24 percent moisture with yields between 150 and 250 bushels per acre. So far it doesn’t appear there is much of a yield drag on later-planted versus early-planted fields. There was plenty of heat and moisture to mature and fill the later-planted fields.
Between finishing soybeans and starting corn harvest, we have been soil-sampling some fields and applying fertilizer accordingly. We have also been hauling soybeans to market to make room for corn in our grain bins.
We started fall tillage with the anticipation that fields will become wet with this week’s rain. Because of the past few years being very wet, good fall tillage has been difficult. With the river levels at the lowest point in several years, our fields have begun to dry – making tillage better.