We’ve enjoyed some excellent weather the past two weeks. Full sun, 80-plus-degree temperatures and a little rain have kept the crops happy. Most of the corn in the area has reached V4 to V5. I would expect some to be knee-high within the next week. The soybeans are moving along nicely as well, with narrow-row beans starting to close canopy. Fungicides have been applied to our wheat; at this point the wheat looks great. A good amount of first-cut hay has been made as well. With another good stretch of hay-making weather coming I would expect the majority of first crop will be completed by the end of this week.
During a recent rainy day I took an afternoon trip down to northern Illinois. The crops generally looked good, as expected. But some of the corn was only V1-V2. There were some fields that had just been planted and had not yet emerged. It was better than 2019 but surprising.
As far as how crops look generally across the Midwest, I have heard some conflicting reports. Most have said they had some of the best planting conditions in several seasons. They disagree however on the general condition of the crops. Some say they’re the best in a number of years. Others say good but delayed due to cold weather earlier in the spring.
I have seen a few replants in some low areas that have dried enough to plant. We did some replanting ourselves because we would rather have a slightly later crop than a blank area or weeds for the rest of the summer. The best way to keep weeds in check is to have a standing crop.
Tropical Storm Cristobal brought us 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain that was welcome. We had some wind that leaned some corn over and blew down some small patches of wheat, but nothing serious.
The crops are really looking nice; corn has turned from a green-yellow to a dark green. Post-herbicides and nitrogen side-dress on corn will start this week.