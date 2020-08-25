Timely planting, well-timed rain and a good amount of heat have greatly contributed to the condition of the 2020 crop. Compared to 2019 when corn was just finishing pollination by the end of August, and the soybeans flowering a couple weeks later than ideal.
This year crops are moving along nicely. Corn has reached early R5 and has begun denting. Soybeans are R5 to R6; they could use a drink of water to finish pod fill. Some preliminary yield checks in the corn have ranged between 190 bushels per acre to 275 bushels per acre. In the soybeans some early pod counts have us estimating yield 50 bushels per acre to 85 bushels per acre. But until the combine hits the field I don’t become too excited.
Disease pressure has stayed modest with only the edges of fields or low spots showing any symptoms. In the soybeans some white mold as well as Sudden Death Syndrome can be found. The Sudden Death Syndrome concerns me more as we are heading into a slightly dryer and hotter spell in the next week. Hopefully we don’t see any big flare-ups. Some Northern Corn Leaf Blight and Gray Leaf Spot leaf lesions are present around the edges of the corn fields. With the drier weather ahead I don’t see any problems there.
This past week our harvested wheat fields were sprayed for weeds. I’ve also been spraying low spots and drowned-out areas in fields. Keeping those areas weed-free makes harvest and fall tillage easier, and lessens the chance of dragging weed seed around the fields. We also did an herbicide burn-down evaluation in two of our wheat fields to better evaluate the current herbicides available on the market. To spray the treatments we used a 1979 International Harvester Cub fitted with a 10-foot boom and four sets of nozzles. It may not be the newest or fanciest tractor, but it’s irreplaceable for certain jobs.
Looking ahead, we will be harvesting our final cutting of hay about Labor Day. The regrowth is looking good but we’re starting to see some leaf burning from Potato Leafhoppers. We’re planning to spray within the next week.
On a side note we received about 2 inches of rain Aug. 9 and 10, fortunately missing any severe weather. All in all we have the makings of a very good crop. We’ve had periods of heavy rain and sometimes too much heat, but I have no complaints.