Unlike some areas we’ve not been without rain for more than 10 days at a time the entire summer. In fact there was a period from late June through the end of July we received double the average rainfall for that time. A friend of mine sent a picture of a field of soybeans near Rockford, Illinois, that looked like they were ready to harvest within a week or two. He also sent a picture of a field of corn with the ears tipped and the majority of the green in the plants gone.
This week we’re working on our final cutting of hay for the year. A fair amount of hay is down in the area as a four-day stretch of good weather is available. Quite a bit of silage has already been taken in the past two weeks. I would guess that some are already coming close to finishing for the year, especially going south where it has been drier. It’s certainly a different scenario than in 2019.
The corn is mostly all dented with a 50 percent milk line present. The most mature corn I could find was dented with a 25 percent milk line. I did hear of some corn in a sandy field that had black-layered or had reached physiological maturity R6. In 2019 most of the corn didn’t black layer until Oct. 1.
The soybeans are starting to turn; the earlier-planted fields are showing more yellow leaves each day, with later-planted fields just starting to turn. We didn’t see a sudden death syndrome flare-up in any of the soybean fields nor any white mold that was widespread. We’ve been evaluating corn and soybean varieties now that things are beginning to mature; it’s a good time for that.
We hope to finish some of our outside summer projects this week because the forecast is predicting about 2.5 inches of rain the first part of next week. With cooler temperatures forecasted after the rain it will be awhile before anything can be done in the fields.
On a side note I would not have guessed earlier this summer that corn would be $3.20 per bushel and soybeans more than $9 per bushel for fall delivery. All summer we have heard about the huge crop out there. It’s interesting how a stretch of dry weather in Illinois and Iowa – plus storm damage – can boost prices. We’ll see if that continues into harvest.