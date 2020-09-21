The change of weather this past week was welcome after rain every day the previous week. From Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 we received almost 3 inches of rain. Thankfully it came slowly and allowed the ground to take it in. With cloudy days and cool temperatures, crop maturity has slowed somewhat. But the forecast ahead shows sunny days with daytime temperatures in the mid-70s. It sounds to me like ideal September weather.
It was Sept. 14 when the last of the hay was cut for this year. We hope to small-square-bale all of it but the weather has been a little challenging. With the sky hazy from the wildfires in California plus the shorter day length, it’s taken a pass or two with the hay tedder and baling during the heat of the day to make good dry hay. Most of the standing hay in the area has been cut down in the past week.
Almost 50 percent of our corn has reached R6 or full physiological maturity, with a black layer on the tip of the kernel. The rest of the corn will reach maturity in the next week or so. I have seen some Fusarium and Gibberella ear mold present, most likely from the week of wet weather. But with dry conditions and a small percentage of ears with mold present, I don’t believe we will have any issues.
A good percentage of the soybeans have reached early R7. R7 is defined as beginning maturity with one pod on the main stem reaching mature pod color. Some fields are farther along, reaching R8 with 95 percent of pods reaching mature color. The most mature soybean fields in the area may be ready about Oct. 1. We hope to have some soybeans off early to be able to plant winter wheat. We like to plant our wheat between Sept. 25 and Oct. 10. We’ve learned through the years that timely wheat planting greatly affects both straw and grain yield.
Looking ahead, we will be cleaning hay equipment for the year and organizing hay for winter storage. Fertilizer will be spread on our hay fields soon to ensure a healthy stand going into winter dormancy and a good stand of alfalfa for next year. We will also harvest potatoes and the last of our vegetables. We want to finish some odds and ends so we can concentrate on soybean harvest, wheat planting, corn harvest and then tillage in the coming weeks. Harvest is a great season.