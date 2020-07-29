Since the beginning of the month we’ve received almost 10 inches of rain, most coming in the first two weeks. After the rain subsided daytime temperatures cooled, which has been ideal for pollination in the corn. After all the rain we chose to be patient to wait for a weather window; it came July 17.
We started harvesting wheat July 17 and finished July 24, with a brief rain delay July 18 after receiving .25 inch of rain. Yields were very good but greatly affected by planting date. Straw yield was very good as well but also affected by planting date. Grain moisture was not overly dry, with most running 14 percent to 16 percent moisture.
The lodged wheat straw was damp, making it difficult to bale until a couple of days of sun and wind dried the windrows. Plant stems were mature but due to the wetness of the soil the straw had picked up moisture. It wasn’t going to dry until the wheat was harvested and the ground exposed to sun and wind. It was also one of the only wheat harvests I can remember that four-wheel drive was used on the combine to travel across the fields. With the weather lately there was no time to spare in getting the crop off.
Both corn and soybean are looking good. Most corn in the area is pollinating, with some silks starting to turn light brown. So far the corn looks disease-free. With the rain and humid mornings as of late, we can start to expect to see some show. There has been some silk clipping by Japanese beetles around the outsides of fields, but nothing to be concerned about so far.
Most soybeans are somewhere R1 to R3. Some early-planted soybeans are close to R4. In our area some of the fields with low spots have some crop damage due to flooding or standing water. Thankfully those areas aren’t too big and the rest of the fields should make up for it. Nonetheless it’s still disappointing to lose any portion of a crop at this point in the season.
A decent amount of hay has been cut down this past week, with most being second- and third-crop hay. Our second crop was delayed a little longer than we would have liked due to the wet weather. The forecast ahead looks promising to continue making good progress on hay harvest.
Looking ahead we’ll be switching our combine from wheat for one field of oats, and then to soybeans in advance of the fall harvest. We’ll also continue scouting fields and hand weeding any escaped weeds to reduce the seed bank of any herbicide-tolerant populations.