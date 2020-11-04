During the month of October we received 3.75 inches of rain. Nearly two-thirds of that total fell from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, when we received almost 3 inches of rain. Fortunately the fields were dry enough to handle the rain, with most soaking in within a few days. The rain delay gave us some time out of the field to finish hauling soybeans and transfer corn out of our main dry bin and into another.
We received a dusting of snow Oct. 26. It was pretty but I’m glad we didn’t have any more than that because it was mostly melted by early afternoon.
During the rain delay we also started collecting ear samples to better evaluate different hybrids and crop-management options. A yield monitor can tell a lot, but it’s also a good idea to take a firsthand look at the crop before it hits the combine.
Before starting back on corn we harvested our sunflowers Oct. 27. The grain moisture was anywhere from 12 percent to 15 percent. Ideally the moisture should be about 15 percent. The drier they are the greater chance for head shattering. The yield varied between 60 and 80 bushels per acre. In the correct conditions sunflowers can yield more than 100 bushels to the acre.
We were able Oct. 28 to continue harvesting corn. The fields were still a little too sticky for tillage so we concentrated on taking the crop out of the field for the rest of the week. The yields have continued to be good, with moisture ranging from 17 percent to 19 percent. Grain quality and test weight have been much better this year than the past couple of years, with corn test weight in the upper-50s and soybeans between 57 and 58 pounds per bushel. Minimal to no dockage on the soybeans was a welcomed change.
The fields planted to winter wheat are really starting to green up. The forecast is showing sunlight and temps of almost 60 for the first week of November, which will help the winter wheat continue to emerge.