As of Nov. 27 there are a few lingering fields of corn still standing in the area. After a few days of rain before Thanksgiving, it will be a little bit until those fields are dry enough to finish. We have continued to work on the list of projects that accumulated during the course of the year. It’s nice to clear off the workbench of stockpiled parts for various projects. We’ve also been selling some hay in the form of small squares, large squares and round bales.
It seems like I’m repeating myself, but the winter wheat looks really good. The wheat crop still has a long way to go until harvest next summer but it’s had a good start this fall, which will certainly help.
We have started evaluating our yield data from this fall to help determine what varieties and hybrids will be planted next year. I like to keep maturities for corn and soybean slightly shorter than full season for our area. We also look at ratings for good stress emergence and early-season vigor. Our biggest hurdle in growing a crop is getting it out of the ground. We tend to struggle with cold and wet conditions at planting with our high organic matter, silty-clay loam soil. Pythium and Phytophthora can be prolific and aggressive in our soils given the right conditions. With soybeans my main concern is Sudden Death Syndrome. Selecting varieties with good tolerance to Sudden Death Syndrome is key on our farm. I also like to have a soybean that grows outward to quickly cover the ground for weed control. All our soybeans are treated with a fungicide and insecticide package to give them a good shot.
This week the weather looks to be nice with temperatures in the 30s to almost 40 by the end of the week. That will give us time to wash equipment and continue with service work. We also have a few brush piles to burn before next year.