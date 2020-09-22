The 2020 growing season is quickly coming to an end. What a great week it was for chopping corn silage. By the time this article is printed most of the state will have finished corn-silage harvesting.
The excellent growing season is being followed by a dry-weather stretch that has given farmers an excellent harvest window. It’s a far cry from the two-tractor, drag-the-wagon-out-of-the-corn chopping conditions of recent years.
Corn silage represents a major harvesting event on Wisconsin dairy farms. As silage making has evolved from upright silos to bags to bunker and now compressed silage piles, harvesting is a time-specific operation. Chopped corn needs to be moisture-specific to the storage structure to create the right conditions for the ensiling process to take place.
My friend Chuck told me yesterday their silage is about 65 percent to 69 percent moisture, and that it packs very well at that moisture. If the corn is too dry it doesn’t pack well; I assume won’t go as efficiently through the anaerobic ensiling process due to too much air being trapped in the pile. After a very good week of silage chopping and only one major wagon breakdown, the Feider farm is about two-thirds of the way finished with silage harvest.
Chuck tells me, tongue in cheek, he may need to retire after this year because he’s not sure he can grow a better crop of corn. Like all superstars he dreams of going out on top.
Corn-silage harvesting involves quite a harvest crew at the Feider farm. As they harvest fields further and further away from the farm the need arises to add another wagon to the team. And every wagon added means another person to deliver that wagon from the field to the packing pile.
Chuck has a neighbor who takes two weeks of vacation every year just so he can drive a silage truck for the farm. There are many neighbors and friends who come to help on the Feider farm, and it brings about memories of everyone pitching together during times of need. It’s a true farming tradition of pulling together.
Chuck’s wife, Julie, diligently makes lunch for everyone during the busy silage time. She has a meal ready when the crew covers the silage pile at night.
Chuck was the son who stayed on the farm and built it to the size it is now, but silage harvest brings back the brothers who left to pursue other careers. Chuck said it’s great his brothers want to come back to the farm and help during this really busy time of the growing season. And he’s also grateful for their involvement because it fulfills his mother’s final request to “make sure you keep the family together.”
Finishing silage harvest, like many operations on the farm, gives farmers a great feeling of satisfaction for a job well done – of enough feed in storage to supply the needs of a herd for another year and the completion of the circle of life that a growing season represents.
As Chuck has said to me many times, “There are many reasons why we farm.”
Many years farm operations take precedence over other outside activities. As Chuck said, “When you have so many helpers involved in operations like silage harvest it makes it harder to shut down for a day.”
But some things take precedence – like Chuck’s granddaughter’s birthday party Saturday. He’s ensuring he “keeps the family together.”