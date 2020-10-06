The 2020 growing season started slowly. Growing-degree days were running far behind 2019 as well as the five-year average. Growing-degree days slowly began to increase, surpassing 2019 in June and catching the historical average in August.
Crops were planted quickly and efficiently with few weather-related delays. Emergence was a bit delayed but oats, wheat, corn and alfalfa began to develop at a normal pace.
There was little winter kill of alfalfa. Following the devastating alfalfa-stand loss of the previous year that was a good thing. Due to 2019 stand management we did see some heaving of alfalfa plants but that didn’t totally destroy stands. But it left certain fields with the decision to terminate or risk crown injury when cutting.
Alfalfa-stand evaluations were the early scouting focus in April along with perennial and winter annual-weed-pressure evaluations. The alfalfa crop developed slowly with the temperatures at less than normal during the month. But first crop did happen on the historical target of Memorial Day, which created four and five cutting systems.
Winter-rye cover-crop-stand evaluation mostly left growers with the decision to terminate rather than nurse along an inferior stand. Of course waiting to make the decision may have meant the following-planted corn crop had issues with pests who would lay their eggs in the grass within the no-till corn.
Things really began to develop quickly in May as crop-planting progress rushed to a finish, and scouting began to focus on crop emergence. There were few issues with seed germination with only a scattered few instances of seed-corn maggot or white grubs eating the seed germ and killing plants before ever coming out of the ground.
Slugs were a bigger issue; they did lots of leaf-rasping on corn and soybeans. Slugs decreased total leaf area but never saw plants totally taken out. Final effects of partial defoliation at the early growth stages slowed plant development but the final effects on yield are unknown.
During the early corn-growth stages, scouting identified pre-emergence-herbicide escapes. Many rescue spray treatments were needed to take weed competition out of the equation.
In one particular instance a cornfield that looked good from the road was where a hayfield received a burndown plus residual herbicide spray application. Scouting at a V4 stage showed that weed control was very good until looking in the planted row. The no-till planter had disturbed the soil and residual herbicide so annual grasses were flourishing within the row. A respray targeting the in-row area took care of the annual-weed escapes.
Following second-crop alfalfa harvesting, scouting found a complex of insect pests – alfalfa weevil, clover worms, plantbugs, aphids and potato leafhoppers. But no economic threshold levels were reached and insecticides were not recommended.
New-seeding alfalfa was a different story. Southerly winds and especially Cristobal, the first tropical storm to pass over Wisconsin, brought a new flush of potato leafhoppers into the state. New-seeding-alfalfa stands were threatened by the invasion, especially on those fields where the cutting schedule gave a window for the insect to be established and repopulate.
About July 4 our area had an armyworm scare. A particular scouting client heard from a neighbor that armyworms were “mowing down” his adjacent corn field. Scouting the armyworm-threatened field showed less than threshold populations even though the end rows showed quite a bit of feeding activity. A following visit three days later revealed the pest hadn’t moved any further into the field. Closer examination revealed an excellent degree of parasitism, by three different parasites, on the worms. Another scouting trip seven days later showed no live armyworms left in the field; feeding damage never extended beyond the outside rows.
Small-grain scouting began with population and stand counts along with weed surveys. Subsequent scouting trips switched to growth-stage monitoring. Identifying growth stage was important to judge the optimum timing for fungicide applications.
Soybean scouting was focused about the time the fields were in late-vegetative and prior to flowering. The main pest monitoring was to determine weed escapes from initial treatments and we did identify for control waterhemp infestations. But a number of other weeds warranted respraying – marestail, horsetail, lambsquarters and giant ragweed.
Soybeans insects identified but never found to be at more than economic treatment thresholds were Japanese beetle, soybeans aphid, clover worms and – when it became droughty – two spotted spider mites.
One soybean field had an insect new to my scouting experience. The thistle caterpillar had created pockets of severe soybean injury. I needed to go to the Iowa-Extension website to find an economic threshold number. The thistle caterpillar is seldom found in Wisconsin soybean fields.
Late-season crop scouting has focused on sampling for soybean cyst nematode and weed surveys to help plan for next season’s crop-protection programs.