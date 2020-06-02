Through the years many dairy farmers have had Memorial Day as the target for cutting alfalfa hay. This year alfalfa’s slow development, almost a week after the holiday, finds the crop finally budding. PEAK-stick as well as scissor-clip Relative Feed Value predictions put cutting schedules at two weeks later than that.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s weekly pest bulletin charts growing-degree days. Those numbers show growing-degree days increasing this past week by almost as much as the previous month.
To say that we needed a warming to the growing season is an understatement. Crop response has been phenomenal. During the Memorial Day weekend, almost overnight, planted fields have exposed the crop rows that make a testament to the frantic planting pace that led to the holiday.
Then rain and thunderstorms happened; local farm fields received as much as 3.5 inches of rain. The nearby Red Cedar River, which runs through our area, rose 2.5 feet in the two days after Memorial Day. And those field wet holes that were planted the previous week, for the first time in years, are now underwater.
At least the planting season went quickly before the heavy rain returned. But going into all fields with timely herbicide treatments may be a challenge in the coming weeks.
Although corn and soybean row crops finally had enough heat units to germinate and emerge, those pesky weeds have been growing for weeks. Many annual grass and broadleaf weeds can and do grow at much cooler temperatures than our preferred crops. They’ve begun to compete. And let’s not forget the perennial weeds that have been establishing their claim to field space for more than a month now, with less regard for growing-degree days.
Corn is quickly moving thru the V1 or first-leaf stage. The experts say that corn’s V2 stage is the start of the critical timing period for removing competition and establishing corn-plant protections. Annual weeds easiest to control when they’re small and row-crop yield potential is influenced early in the crop’s life cycle. The most crucial time for pest control and crop protection is early in the growing season.
The acceleration in growing-degree-day accumulation also has insect-pest species developing quickly. I’ve seen an abundance of cutworm activity recently in several different crops. Alfalfa-pest populations will hopefully be curtailed with some timely cutting of first crop.
As the crops emerge and the planting sins are exposed, look at small-grain drill patterns to determine if some planting-depth issues warrant seeder adjustments.
Most soybeans are planted with corn planters in this area of the state. With all the monitors installed on modern equipment, seed placement is almost always excellent. But situations arise that even when state-of-the-art equipment is used, planting into too-wet and especially clayey soils can create conditions like compaction – especially to the seed-furrow sidewall.
Sidewall compaction can restrict root growth and adversely affect a plant’s ability to grow to its full potential. It’s best to be sure that soil conditions are optimal for crop growth and development.
Remember to keep scouting fields. Anything that’s not correctable for this season’s crop, take note for future reference.