“There are other reasons we farm.”
That’s a quote from my friend Chuck who thinks this growing season is going to go into the books as one of the best five in his lifelong history of farming.
He does admit it’s not a successful cropping season until the grain is in the bin or the forage is in the bunker. But he said it’s been nice watching his crops develop when they look so good. Soybeans are tall enough for the grandkids to hide in, and an alfalfa-hay crop looks like it will be as good as or better than the previous three crops. There’s a corn crop that’s already denting and may allow for an early silage harvest.
“We could be done making silage ahead of last year’s starting date,” he said.
And the small-grain crops are standing straight and tall without the first sign of lodging.
With everyone’s focus on the pandemic, the economy and the nastiness of politics it’s good to escape into our own optimistic growing-season realities.
Our accumulated Growing Degree Days have surpassed 2019 and are currently running ahead of the five-year average. Crop maturity is three weeks ahead of 2019 and a week ahead of the five-year average. Combine the weather with early planting and adequate rainfall, the 2020 growing season most would agree has given us much to be optimistic about.
Personally my garden canning season didn’t really begin until after Sept. 1 in 2019; this year it looks like I will finish before Labor Day. But that’s partly due to a pandemic-influenced shortage of canning supplies.
Chuck’s growing-season optimism is in contrast to another good friend’s cropping situation less than 20 miles from Chuck’s claims of the best-five growing season. Bob has suffered a 50 percent loss of potatoes due to flooding from the 9 inches of rain he measured in July.
Bob grows commercial vegetable crops for a canning company. His canning-crop season has been a challenge. He was prevented from planting snap beans due to the contracted field being under water until the final planting date. His commercial pea crop was mostly drowned but was harvested because the canning company was desperate to harvest something to keep the factory running. The field man agreed it was a very poor stand and qualified for an insurance claim.
One of the benefits to growing canning crops is the short days needed to grow a marketable crop. The pea variety Bob grew this year only needed 48 days – 1,550 Growing Degree Days – to reach harvest maturity. A drawback to canning crops is the planting schedule is strict so the canning company’s processing facility receives an even flow of crops coming in during processing time.
The Wisconsin Pest Bulletin from the University of Wisconsin reports the first case of late blight in potatoes was reported Aug. 10 in Adams County. But the dry weather in the following 10 days has limited the disease progression.
The potato leafhopper infestation in alfalfa has had its greatest reported counts in counties of west-central Wisconsin where precipitation is 2 to 4 inches less than normal.
Chuck and Bob have differing opinions regarding the 2020 growing season. Farming is a fluid occupation greatly influenced by many factors locally, regionally and nationally.
Typical of farming in Wisconsin the 2020 growing season has been a very good one for some and not so good for others. But then that’s farming.