Nutrient-management planning is the beneficial reuse of waste nutrients. Human history records societies collecting manure and organic wastes – and then applying them to the soil and growing crops to recover and beneficially reuse the nutrients. The practice of beneficial reuse proceeded for many centuries until our society became less rural and had less of an opportunity to naturally recycle.
As our world population grew in the 20th century the reclamation of our organic wastes became less popular, less accepted, less possible. We began to dispose of those wastes in landfills and into water bodies. That “out of sight out of mind” philosophy worked for a while.
But waste disposal is a flawed concept; it eventually caught up to our human population. And in the mid-20th century widespread environmental problems began to develop. Water supplies became unpotable. There was even the unthinkable extreme when Lake Erie caught fire. Responsible waste management was still an all-too-foreign concept.
In the 1980s environmental regulations began to address the growing pollution problems. The Clean Water Act first addressed point or direct sources of pollution. Industries and wastewater-treatment facilities were charged with cleaning their effluent; great improvements were made. Subsequent regulations began to address non-point sources of pollution, or non-direct sources of pollution.
Phosphorus issues in surface waters and nitrate issues in groundwater supplies are largely attributed to non-point sources – or nutrients coming off the land. Many would point fingers at agricultural contributors but there are a myriad of other contributors to non-point sources.
Wisconsin’s drafting of the 590 code or the Nutrient Management Plan regulations addresses sound agricultural crop-fertility decisions, maximizing farm profitability, and the beneficial reuse of nutrients. Allocating the needed amount of nutrients for the next crop at the most beneficial rate are based on sound soil-testing results.
Providing those nutrients at the safest time of the season for the existing soil conditions follows the Nutrient Management Plan concept. Analysis of the nutrient source and then choosing the best application strategy are all part of the Nutrient Management Plan process.
The company I work for, VAS/AgSource, provides global-position-system field mapping and soil sampling that is adapted to precision-agriculture technologies and variable-rate nutrient applications. That allows the cost savings of only applying nutrients where they’re needed.
We also supply farmers with agronomic consulting and Nutrient Management Plan writing. The sound nutrient-management plans we write allow growers to meet environmental regulations, earn associated tax incentives and take advantages of cost-sharing opportunities. Our nutrient-management plans help the growers we work with save money on fertilizer costs all while protecting our valuable water resources.