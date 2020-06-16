Reliable moisture and favorable temperatures has the 2020 growing season off to a very good start in spite of all the humbling issues challenging us humans.
We experienced a tropical depression June 10, sweeping all the way through Wisconsin for the first time in recorded history – since records began in 1850. Cristobal dumped as much as 4 inches of rain on certain areas of Wisconsin in a single evening.
The National Weather Service recorded the lowest barometric pressure ever in the month of June for Madison and Green Bay – 988 millibars. The previous record-low pressure for June was 990.2 millibars on June 1, 1936. As a result of this year’s unusual incident Bryan Jensen, a University of Wisconsin entomologist, has written about the potential of Cristobal lifting insects up from the South. I would assume that brings disease potential to our crops as well.
The recent warm weather has bumped our growing-degree days ahead of 2019, but the total still lags behind the five-year average by almost half.
I have been spending a lot of time crop-scouting from the field and have noted a number of interesting conditions developing. No-till planting is saving lots of soil and building organic matter. It looks cool from the road watching the green rows emerge from a mat of brown dead vegetation. But going out in the field and walking the crop rows while doing a closer field inspection can reveal some developing issues.
A no-till-planted corn field I looked at recently had a great herbicide-burndown result on the grassy sod, which was the 2019 crop. The burndown spray had a residual herbicide applied with it and for the most part had done a good job.
The issue on that no-till field was that when the corn planter went through the dead sod it disturbed the soil enough so that the residual herbicide was unable to provide control of the germinating annual grass weeds. And throughout the field there was a carpet of developing weeds only in the corn rows.
On another no-till corn field I scouted this past week I found a field that had been planted into a rye-grass cover crop. The burndown spray was delayed; the growing corn plants were attacked by stalk-borer feeding because the moths found the rye a good place to lay eggs.
Scouting and walking crop fields I notice a lot of interesting things.
Recently while walking across a field of barley I stepped into a hole. I was scouting the field on a Friday following a Monday downpour that had made the soil very soft. When I looked more closely I saw the hole was really a footprint of a bear. My size-9 foot fit inside the bear paw print. On closer inspection I saw I could have followed the tracks for a long way. Next to the bear’s paw prints were the tracks of a cub set perfectly alongside. I imagined the sow and cub crossing the barley field in search of a dry place to rest.
Many alfalfa fields were harvested the week after Memorial Day. I hadn’t seen any of the fields matured beyond the bud stage, but as one grower told me, “the hay-drying window was open and the forecast looked good so we cut it down.” It also keeps them on-schedule for four cuttings this summer.
The alfalfa has been relatively insect-free so far, or at least at well less than the economic threshold for pest-control measures.
I will continue to keep crop-scouting from the field.