During my long career in Wisconsin agriculture I have had the fortunate opportunity to work and interact with many multigenerational farms. One of my more-recent opportunities was at the Scott and Kristie Culver Family Organic Dairy Farm near Bloomer, Wisconsin. The generosity and openness of that farm family welcoming me into their lives was reinforced to me by the many times I have been invited to share a meal with them.
The first year I began working with the Culver family I was given a hot meal while I was out in their fields soil-sampling. My hot lunch, as well as Scott’s and his father’s, was enjoyed while sitting on the pickup tailgate. It represented the first time I was served a hot meal while out in a field.
The Culver Family Farm is a multigenerational operation where every member of the “farmily” has his or her assigned chores, and is very proud of each individual role and the completion of tasks. The family’s pride shows in their high-producing Fleckvieh dairy herd, an organic corn crop that has topped 200 bushels on the yield monitor, the family’s successes every deer-hunting season and the many gymnastics awards the girls have earned. They all reveal a farming-family success story. The three Culver girls, Gracie, Olivia and Lilly, are all home-schooled. Completing their assignments is a priority before they can have fun with chores and play time.
Being an organic dairy farm there are certain challenges and operational focuses to growing feed for a 300-head operation. I’ve learned there are certain operational challenges to raising an excellent-yield and excellent-quality crop on an organic farm. Like all farming there are decisions that go into growing crops. Organic farming is similar to conventional farming in many ways. Crop rotations, manure management, seed procurement, wise use of companion crops, timing of crop harvesting, tillage and many other factors comprise an educated cropping program.
But pest management, especially weed control, is where organic and conventional cropping diverge. Most people look at the two systems and think weed control is defined by cultivation or chemical means to protect developing crops from the ravages of weed competition. In the Culver organic-cropping system, planting later than conventional and usually immediately following tillage has helped them to encourage corn plants to germinate quickly and provide competition with germinating weeds.
An organic weed-control system uses rotary hoeing and cultivating but many weapons are in the arsenal to protect the growing crop from weed pressure. One weed-control strategy the Culvers have used are ragweed warrior festivals to pull and destroy their most insidious weed, giant ragweed. For two to three weeks during the growing season the Culver Family Farm has engaged as many as 50 kids, 10 years old to high-school-aged, to walk corn fields and pull the giant ragweed plants. Usually starting at 7 a.m. and quitting by 11:30 a.m., the kids would walk corn rows and pull any 1- to 3-foot-tall giant ragweed plants they came upon.
When asked what signaled the end of ragweed fest Scott told me it usually ended when weeds were too difficult to pull from the ground. The Culver Family Organic Dairy Farm turned weed control into a summer activity for many local kids, culminating in a free “I survived Ragweed Fest” T-shirt and a bar-b-que chicken feed.